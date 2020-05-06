Marie Osmond Reveals If She Thinks Sharon Osbourne Owes Her An Apology

Marie Osmond is addressing rumors that she’s in a feud with her The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne.

“Don’t believe anything you read,” Marie said on Watch What Happens Live. “Sharon and I are great friends. Everybody who sits at that table is a very strong woman. She’ll say things and I’ll go, uh, no. But that doesn’t mean we don’t like each other.”

When asked if she was owed an apology, she said, “No, she doesn’t owe me anything.”

“We’re very different and yet similar in ways,” she added. “We’re both strong women, I’ve been in this business, this is my sixth decade. I’ve been around.”

The rumors started a few weeks ago when Marie called the Coronavirus, “intriguing,” and Sharon responded that it was actually sad.

Marie said she used the wrong word and remarked, “I’m just like you, Sharon,” before Sharon responded, “You’re nothing like me.”