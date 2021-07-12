‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’ is $25 off during GameStop’s summer sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $25: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Hot-Wheels-meets-RC-cars-meets-augmented-reality, and it’s $74.99 during GameStop’s summer sale (offer ends July 10).

If Hot Wheels, RC cars, or anything remotely similar were a huge part of your childhood (or if you have kids that currently partake in those hobbies), Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was practically made for you.

It usually costs $100, but right now you can grab Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $25 off its original price during GameStop’s summer sale. Be quick if you want it, though, because the sale ends on July 10.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets you transform your home into an epic Mario Kart course of your own design, then allows you to put that course to the test by using your Nintendo Switch to control the included pint-sized car. Your course comes to life on your Switch screen through augmented reality, giving you a first-person view from the driver’s seat as it reacts to the gates and obstacles that you placed yourself. You can even share the fun with up to three other racers at one time.

Relive your favorite childhood hobbies, or perhaps share them with your own kids if you have them — pick up Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at GameStop and save $25 while the summer sale is still going.

