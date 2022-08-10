Mario Lopez and Menudo Productions Begin Search for THE NEW MENUDO TODAY

The search for the new Menudo begins today!

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mario Lopez and Menudo Productions announced the start of the online auditions for the new Menudo. Lopez announced Menudo’s “A New Beginning” talent search for the first five members of the new Menudo last month. The 90-second video announcement by Lopez was posted on all of Menudo’s social media channels with instructions on how to access Menudo’s audition App. The App goes live at 11:11 AM EST today (08/09/2022).

Menudo’s audition App enables performers to sing up to 3 songs from a selection of 20 backing tracks of English, and Spanish language hit songs by iconic artists.

The App also allows contestants to sing one original song and requires each to dance to at least one song. All performers must be between 12 and 16 and have consent from a parent or legal guardian. Menudo Productions will donate a portion of the $25 entrance fee to support multiple charities.

Mario Lopez said: “I am beyond excited to begin the process of identifying the most talented performers from all over the world to form the most iconic Latin boy band in history.”

Menudo Productions will be judging the auditions daily and posting select auditions weekly on Menudo’s social media channels for fan response. Lopez will also host a weekly highlight video spotlighting some of the week’s best auditions. The App, which was developed and is supported by Heartout.io, a Miami-based technology company, is available by going to http://www.menudo.com. The best talent from the online auditions will be invited to attend the live auditions starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 17.

Fans are encouraged to register at menudo.com and follow Menudo’s social media channels to participate in the audition process. Potential talent can also go to http://www.menudo.com to download the App to submit their audition today. All 20 backing tracks can be heard on the album “A New Beginning (Official Audition Tracks 2022)”, currently available on Spotify, Apple, and all other major streaming platforms.

