MARIO LOPEZ and MENUDO PRODUCTIONS PREPARE FOR MARCH LAUNCH OF THE NEW MENUDO AND REVEALS NEW LOGO

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mario Lopez and Menudo Productions unveiled the new MENUDO logo today and announced that the five members of the new group will be introduced on network television this March when they release their first single. Menudo’s promotion tour will include TV and radio appearances in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as a private performance in Beverly Hills on March 24th and a media event in Miami on March 29th. Tryouts for the new MENUDO began in August of 2022 and the identities of the five winners has been a closely guarded secret throughout the entire audition and production process.

Mario Lopez said, “Deciding on the final five was harder than we thought because there was so much great talent to consider. The five boys selected gelled together instantly, and the music they’re creating has exceeded all of our expectations. I think we have several massive hits and I’m more excited than ever to introduce these boys to the world in less than nine weeks.”

MENUDO has also partnered with Miami-based FanMax, a Web3 service provider, to enter the metaverse starting today with the release of their first of six free digital collectibles followed by MENUDO’s first official NFT collection on March 29th.

FanMax COO David Borgstrom said, “The MENUDO NFTs will represent membership in the MENUDO fan club and give access to exclusive rewards, limited merchandise, and unique experiences with the members of MENUDO. This partnership will bring MENUDO and its fans closer than ever before through digital collectibles, and we’re extremely excited to be working with such an iconic brand.”

MENUDO is represented worldwide by The Hello Agency / The Hello Group and will have their debut performance in Los Angeles at the iconic Peppermint Club on March 24th in partnership with Live Nation. Cory Riskin, Global Head of Touring & Events at THG notes, “We are thrilled to be a part of building the MENUDO project which aims to redefine the Latin Pop landscape.” Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group also notes, “We are excited to be working with MENUDO throughout our multiple divisions. This is a very unique project with a big team attached. It’s go time!”

ANGEL ZAMORA, who was project manager of MENUDO’s talent search, has been elevated to General Manager of MENUDO and FERNANDA ACEVES has joined the MENUDO team as Brand & Social Media Marketing Director.

