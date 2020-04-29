Mario Lopez Says His Wife Courtney May Get Pregnant in Quarantine Because of Their ‘Busy’ Sex Life

Wed, 29 April 2020 at 12:45 am

Mario Lopez is not holding back about his love life.

The 46-year-old Saved by the Bell alum joked about his bedroom activity with wife Courtney to Page Six.

“I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this,” he joked.

“We keep busy in that department — but we also keep busy with the kids,” he went on to say.

The two have three children: Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 9 months.

He also admitted they all need some alone time, too: “Sometimes [Courtney] needs to be alone, so she finds different places to hide in the house.”

