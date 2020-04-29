Mario Lopez Says His Wife Courtney May Get Pregnant in Quarantine Because of Their ‘Busy’ Sex Life
Mario Lopez is not holding back about his love life.
The 46-year-old Saved by the Bell alum joked about his bedroom activity with wife Courtney to Page Six.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mario Lopez
“I will be very surprised if I don’t get another baby coming out of this,” he joked.
“We keep busy in that department — but we also keep busy with the kids,” he went on to say.
The two have three children: Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and Santino, 9 months.
He also admitted they all need some alone time, too: “Sometimes [Courtney] needs to be alone, so she finds different places to hide in the house.”
Find out how else Mario Lopez is staying busy in quarantine…
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool