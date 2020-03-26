Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T mourn 45-year-old ‘SVU’ crew member dead from coronavirus complications

Josh Wallwork, a crew member on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He worked in the costume and wardrobe department. Wallwork was 45.

The news was shared Thursday by Wallwork’s friend and then by SVU showrunner, Warren Leight. Wallwork had worked on the long-running crime drama since 2018. Leight tweeted, “We are heartbroken.”

Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/T2yVxtKd3e — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020

Star Mariska Hargitay was quick to react on social media, writing, “I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went.”

Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020

Ice-T, who worked daily with Wallwork, added, “Pay attention people.”

Norberto Barba, who has directed recent episodes of SVU, called Wallwork a “warm spirit.”

Breaks my heart. He was a truly a warm spirit. — Norberto Barba (@Orsonb63) March 26, 2020

Prior to joining SVU, Wallwork worked in the costume department on television shows Bull, Madam Secretary and The Get Down.

SVU, which films in New York City, is one of the many productions that was ordered to shut down by NBCUniversal amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show is currently in its 21st season.

New York has become the epicenter of America’s coronavirus outbreak. Deaths in the state jumped to 385 on Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

