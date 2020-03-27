Mark Blum, actor in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ and ‘You,’ dies of coronavirus complications

Blum was 69.

Though he was perhaps best known for the 1985 film “Desperately Seeking Susan,” in which he starred alongside Madonna and Rosanna Arquette, he most recently appeared in supporting TV roles on the HBO series “Succession,” the Netflix drama “You” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.”

He was a staple in the New York theater community, frequently appearing on Broadway, including the revival of “Twelve Angry Men,” though he appeared off Broadway much more often.