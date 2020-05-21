Jimmys Post

Mark Cuban reveals what ‘really bothers’ him about Trump: ‘Always plays the victim card’

Mark Cuban reveals what ‘really bothers’ him about Trump: ‘Always plays the victim card’

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban was a guest on Hannity, Wednesday evening. The billionaire did not endorse Donald Trump in 2016, and during his appearance he explained why he won’t be voting for Trump in 2020 either.

Cuban told Sean Hannity, “You know, this is what really bothers me about the president, he’s the most powerful man in the world and he always plays the victim card.” The Mavericks owner went on to say, “You’ve got to be the leader, you’ve got to be the strongest man in the game.”

Last Fall, during his impeachment inquiry, Trump tweeted, “There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have.” And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic he said he is treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln.

Cuban admits that Trump has had to deal with adversity from the media and Democratic party, but he doesn’t think the president has responded the way a leader should. “You’re supposed to be the world’s best counterpunch, he hasn’t been able to knock anybody out, he just plays the victim.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Watch as Ben Stiller remembers touching childhood story about Jerry Stiller’s generosity:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *