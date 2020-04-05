Mark Hamill Says Farewell to ‘Star Wars’ in Touching Letter to Fans

Mark Hamill is saying goodbye to Star Wars.

In a letter featured in The Skywalker Saga boxed set, the 68-year-old actor marks the end of Luke Skywalker’s story in the saga and looks back at his audition with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher from 40 years ago.

“What an extraordinary journey it’s been,” Mark wrote. “Back in 1976 when Carrie, Harrison, and I were testing for our roles in what was then called ‘The Adeventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star Wars,’ there’s no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space move would launch inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story.”

Mark continued: “I am deeply thankful for your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George’s faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger galaxy filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, the Force. May the Force bbe with you…always.”

You can read Mark Hamill‘s entire statement below.