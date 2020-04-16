Mark Ruffalo says playing Hulk ‘humiliating’, reveals other Marvel actors laughed at him on the sets

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has said that playing the character is “humiliating”. The actor was speaking about his performances with GQ where he said that other actors often laugh at him when he ventures on the sets in his “man-cancelling suit”.

“I’ve done so much motion capture,” the actor said, describing the process which turns him into the green superhero, “I have to wear what I call the man-cancelling suit, which is this really tight leotard that makes you look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big.”

Ruffalo added: “It was so humiliating, and all the actors, whenever I walked on set, would just start laughing at me because they were in their cool superhero costumes and I’m wearing these ridiculous pajamas that made me look like a Chinese checkerboard.”

During Avengers: Endgame shoot, Robert Downey Jr – who plays Iron Man in the MCU – told him,

“In the last movie, he came up to me and he said: ‘I have a lot of compassion for you. And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Because I see how hard it is for you to stand around in that costume all day.”

He also said he was hesitant to take on the role initially; Eric Bana and Edward Norton have earlier played the Hulk. Ruffalo said he believed he was the “wrong guy” to play the role.

He also spoke about what is likely to happen with his character in the future. “There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview for “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”