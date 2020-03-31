Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace does his makeup, paints his nails during lockdown. Watch video

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s youngest daughter Grace pampered her father with a bold manicure and lots of makeup. Taking to Instagram, the father of four made a video of the hilarious makeover moment.

“(You’re) painting my hand,” he said before beginning his message. “Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I’m getting pedicures and manicures and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now.”

Grace decided to paint Mark’s nails two different colours, opting for a neon orange on his right hand and purple on his left. In his Instagram stories, the Hollywood star gave fans a closer look at her work and jokingly told her that her manicure skills aren’t quite there yet.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this,” he told the 10-year-old, to which she replied, “I’m only good at makeup. So, your makeup is gonna be on fleek. Your brows are gonna be on fleek.”

Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands. “This is a hack job,” he said. “Are you good at this? Have you ever done this before? Oh, my God!”

Grace took an eyeshadow palette and began contouring the star’s face. When she tried to carve out his cheekbones with a dark shade, Mark noticed that she was applying the product too forcefully and yelled, “Alright, what the heck are you doing?”

Continuing to drag the shadow across his face and trying to hold back giggles, Grace replied, “I’m doing horrible makeup.” Upset, Mark yelled, “I thought you said you were good at make-up? But, what? Alright, that’s enough.”

The father-daughter duo has been keeping themselves entertained by learning TikTok dances too. Last week, Mark shared a video of himself, his wife Rhea Durham getting a tutorial from Grace.

