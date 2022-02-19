Mark Zuckerberg Writes Meta Staff, Emphasises ‘Updating’ Company’s Values

“As we build the next chapter of our company as Meta, we just updated the values that guide our work,” Mark Zuckerberg announced via his Facebook page.

Zuckerberg wrote a letter to Meta employees as well as community members, stating that the company will continue hiring around the world, letting the people know what it’s like working at Meta and what makes the tech giant different from other companies.

He wrote: “At the end of last year, we put a flag in the ground with Meta as our new name and vision for the future. As we head into this next chapter and continue to grow, I think it’s important to be intentional about how we work and what values we emphasize.”

The current company’s values were back in 2007 and have been remarkably durable, but a lot has changed during this time. So far, Meta is now a distributed company, having a global community and wide reaching impact. “And we’re now a metaverse company, building the future of social connection,” Zuckerberg said.

Going further, he explained that now is the right time to update the company’s values and cultural operating system. “I’ve always believed that in order for values to be useful, they need to be ideas that good companies can reasonably disagree with or emphasize differently. By working at Meta, we commit to applying these values to our work every day. I think these values capture how we must act as a company to bring our vision to life.”

According to Zuckerberg, Move Fast helps the company build and learn faster than anyone else. This means acting with urgency and not waiting until next week to do something you could do today. At the company’s scale, this also means continuously working to increase the velocity of its highest priority initiatives by methodically removing barriers that get in the way. It’s about moving fast together — in one direction as a company, not just as individuals.

Adding to that, he pointed out that focus on Long-Term Impact emphasizes long-term thinking and encourages the company to extend the timeline for the impact it has, rather than optimising for near-term wins. “We should take on the challenges that will be the most impactful, even if the full results won’t be seen for years,” he said.

“Build Awesome Things pushes us to ship things that are not just good, but also awe-inspiring. We’ve already built products that are useful to billions of people, but in our next chapter we’ll focus more on inspiring people as well. This quality bar should apply to everything we do.”

Zuckerberg also emphasized that Live in the Future guides the company to build the future of distributed work that it wants, where opportunity isn’t limited by geography. This means operating as a distributed-first company and being the early adopters of the future products the team is building to help people feel present together no matter where they are.

Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues is about creating a culture where the team are straightforward and willing to have hard conversations with each other. At the same time, we are also respectful and when we share feedback we recognize that many of the world’s leading experts work here.

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”

Conclusively, Zuckerberg said: “At the end of the day, values aren’t what you write on a website but what we hold each other accountable for every day. I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we start working on this next chapter for our company.”

Related