MARKET LIVE: Indices hold gains; Sensex up 500 points; ONGC jumps 7%
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 520 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 30,550 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around 8,970 levels. ONGC, up 6 per cent, was the top Sensex gainer. Besides, Bharti Airtel surged 10 per cent post its March quarter results to hit a new lifetime high, while HDFC also rose over 4 per cent.
Nifty sectoral trends remained largely positive, led by Nifty Financial Services index, up 1.6 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes were up half a per cent each.
RESULTS TODAY
Today, 18 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyre, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.