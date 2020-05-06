MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day’s high, up 450 pts; HDFC twins, ICICI Bank rise

Indian equity staged a sharp intra-day rebound, driven by financials, on Wednesday.





The S&P BSE Sensex was up 454 points at 31,910 levels while the Nifty50 index hovered around 9,340 levels. HDFC, up 4 per cent, was the top Sensex gainer. Besides, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were all up 3 per cent each. On the other hand, ITC dipped 5 per cent.

Oil marketing companies’ shares declined after the Centre hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel and asked the OMCs to absorbe the price hike. BPCL crashed 9 per cent while HPCL tumbled 10 per cent.

The Nifty sectoral indices were mixed.



RESULTS TODAY





Today, a total of six companies, including and Kansai Nerolac Paints, are set to declare their quarterly numbers.