MARKET LIVE: Sensex dips 300 pts, slips below 31k; auto stocks drag

Indian declined over 1 per cent on Friday, pulled down by auto and bank stocks, amid mixed global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex gave up 31,000 after sliding 320 points and the Nifty50 index was near 9,060 levels, down 83 points. Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4%) and Axis Bank (down 3%) were the top Sensex losers while ONGC gained 2 per cent. dipped 4 per cent after its Q4 net profit declined 42.2 per cent to Rs 123 crore on y-o-y basis.

Trend among Nifty sectoral indices was largely negative, led by Nifty Bank index, down 1.8 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Metal index gained over 1 per cent.

The losses were more contained in the broader market as both the MidCap as well as the SmallCap index were trading 0.3 per cent lower.



