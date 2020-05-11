MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day’s high, up 300 points; Auto stocks in focus

Indian indices followed their Asian peers and advanced over 1 per cent on Monday, lifted by financials and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 330 points to around 31,900 mark and the Nifty50 index was around 9,350 levels. Among individual stocks, rose 5 per cent after the government said that 15 set of trains will be started from tomorrow. Reliance Industries was also up over 3 per cent after fixing May 14 as the record date for rights issue. Besides, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki were also up 2 per cent each.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was positive, led by Nifty Auto index, up 2.4 per cent.



