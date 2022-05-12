Marketing 360® Named Noteworthy Product for Social Media Marketing Software in Capterra's 2022 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Capterra recently released their 2022 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy social media marketing software product for 2022.

To compile the 2022 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all social media marketing software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular social media marketing products to create the list.

“The Marketing 360 Social app gives business owners the ability to schedule and manage their social posts across all social profiles, all from one place,” said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. “Effortlessly schedule posts, track and analyze organic social performance, and utilize the in-app design tools to help create meaningful posts.”

The Marketing 360 Social app gives business owners and social media managers:

The ability to schedule posts in advance that will automatically post on the date and time specified. Schedule a week’s worth of posts or a year’s worth of posts in advance.

In app design tools to help create eye-catching, engaging posts.

Tracking and intelligence reports to see what social media channels and what types of content are driving the best results.

The ability to assign user roles for post approval.

The ability to add on a dedicated Marketing 360 Social Media Manager to design and manage posts for you.

In addition, the Marketing 360 platform’s easy-to-use Social app provides seamless integration with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform and apps.

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/social-media-marketing-software/#shortlist

In addition to being named a noteworthy social media marketing software product, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for bar POS software, SMS marketing software, salon software, and predictive lead scoring software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra’s global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

