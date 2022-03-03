Marketing 360® Social Media Marketing Strategy Drives Holiday Sales for Online Store

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday marketing, especially when businesses can, and should, take advantage of all the holidays throughout the year. This is especially true for eCommerce businesses. One way to ensure that holiday promotions are fruitful is to analyze data from past holidays and determine what worked and what didn’t.

In this case study , an eCommerce store utilized past data and the help of the Marketing 360® social media marketing strategy to maximize conversions, revenue, and ROI. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this business saw just how much of an impact social media marketing could make.

Over a three month period, from late September to Late December, this eCommerce business saw more than 14 million impressions, 273 thousand clicks, and 8 thousand conversions, with the bulk of these results coming from social media. Compared to the previous three month period, this resulted in a 215% increase in impressions, a 399% increase in clicks and engagements, a 489% increase in conversions, and a 506% increase in ROI.

The strategy? This business, with the advice of their Marketing Success Manager, knew that they needed to create an active social media presence across multiple social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Rather than putting the focus on constant self promotion, they struck a balance between self promotions, motivational, and social content. They shared real reviews of their businesses and backed up this organic strategy with paid social ads.

Social media is an extremely powerful tool for businesses owners, and harnessing the power of seasonal holidays and promotions can have a massive impact on conversions and ROI.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/

