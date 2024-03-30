Marketing Coach Russell Brunson Makes Headlines for $1.5 MM Napoleon Hill Book Purchase

Co-founder of ClickFunnels gains national media attention for a pre-first edition book purchase, which will join thousands of other growth mindset-themed books anchoring his Secrets of Success platform.

BOISE, Idaho, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Russell Brunson has captured many headlines for the meteoric rise of his software company, ClickFunnels. The company notched 9-figure profits within years of its 2014 launch and currently helps more than 150,000 entrepreneurs simplify and optimize online marketing. Now, Brunson is making the news again, this time for his purchase of a $1.5 million Napoleon Hill book to propel his Secrets of Success growth mindset movement.

Brunson’s acquisition is a pre-first edition, signed version of Napoleon Hill’s book “The Law of Success.” It is 100% Hill, free of later edits from publishers. The book will join more than 15,000 other rare books in Brunson’s 22,000-square-foot library in Boise, Idaho. These books include first editions of Hill’s “Think and Grow Rich” and “Outwitting the Devil,” as well as several unpublished Napoleon Hill books.

Brunson has dubbed his library the Atlas Research Center. It lies at the center of his Secrets of Success movement, which is devoted to helping entrepreneurs and other achievers to escape the rut of mediocrity and unlock their full potential.

Secrets of Success members gain access to the library and live events at the attached venue. They also get regularly curated, exclusive content from the greatest masters of achievement, to include Napoleon Hill, P.T. Barnum, Orison Swett Marden, Elsie Lincoln Benedict, Dale Carnegie, and more.

A Global Banking and Finance Review article called Brunson’s entrepreneurship book club platform “a holistic approach that is as practical as it is inspiring.” The article applauded Brunson’s mission to “create a community of like-minded individuals committed to personal growth and transformation.”

A Los Angeles Wire article described Secrets of Success as a way for individuals to “unlock their potential, cultivate an abundance mindset,” and transform “personal development from a distant dream into a tangible reality.”

Brunson is thrilled with the publicity surrounding the book because it means more people can discover the growth mindset gems that it holds. Napoleon Hill dreamed about opening a “School of Success” during his lifetime, but he died before he was able to make it a reality. Brunson may be on his way of reviving that dream and running with it with his Secrets of Success program.

To learn more about Brunson’s movement or his rare book collection, visit www.SecretsofSuccess.com.

Marketing Secrets is a platform helping entrepreneurs learn the strategies and tools taught by Russell Brunson to boost traffic, generate more leads and grow business.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-coach-russell-brunson-makes-headlines-for-1-5-mm-napoleon-hill-book-purchase-302103928.html

SOURCE Russell Brunson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

