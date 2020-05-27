Married At First Sight: Connie Crayden and Samuel Levi in Melbourne car crash

Married At First Sight‘s Connie Crayden and her friend Samuel Levi were involved in a car crash in Melbourne on Wednesday.

They had just finished the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk in Tremont when another car smashed into the side of Samuel’s vehicle at a nearby red light.

Neither of them was injured in the collision and most of the damage was to the other person’s vehicle, but it still left the pair shaken.

Smash: Married At First Sight’s Connie Crayden (right) and her friend Samuel Levi (left) were involved in a car crash on Wednesday after completing the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk in Tremont, Melbourne

‘Me and Connie were just driving. We just finished the 1,000 steps and were at the lights and another car came smashing into the side of us,’ said Samuel, who appeared on the New Zealand version of Married At First Sight in 2018.

‘I don’t think that’s happened to me in a while and I think we were just shocked. We were like, “What the hell just happened?”‘

After the crash, Samuel and Connie helped the female driver of the other vehicle assess the damage to her car, which required mechanical assistance.

‘Poor thing’: Neither of them was injured in the collision and most of the damage was to the other person’s vehicle (pictured), but it still left the pair shaken

Helping out: After the crash, Samuel and Connie helped the female driver of the other vehicle assess the damage to her car, which required mechanical assistance

Samuel continued: ‘Connie took a photo of me trying to help the poor lady out and put her bumper back on. It had come off and was mangled.

‘Safe to say she was not going anywhere.

‘Poor thing… that 100 per cent woke us up more than our morning coffee.’

Grateful: Samuel, who appeared on the New Zealand version of Married At First Sight in 2018, thanked the ‘lucky charm’ in his car for keeping him safe – an air freshener shaped like a Converse sneaker attached to his rear-view mirror

Samuel went on to thank the ‘lucky charm’ in his car for keeping him safe – an air freshener shaped like a Converse sneaker attached to his rear-view mirror.

Since his appearance on the New Zealand version of MAFS, he has relocated to Melbourne and formed friendships with the Australian cast.

Connie starred on this year’s season of MAFS. She was paired with Gold Coast miner Jonethen Musulin, but they split at their final vows.