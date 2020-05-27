Married At First Sight: Connie Crayden and Samuel Levi shaken after Melbourne car crash

Married At First Sight‘s Connie Crayden and star of the New Zealand version of the show Samuel Levi were involved in a car crash in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The reality stars had just enjoyed the Kokoda Track Memorial Walk in Tremont when another car smashed into the side of Samuel’s vehicle at a nearby red light.

Nobody sustained any injuries in the collision and most of the damage was to the other person’s vehicle, but it left the pair shaken and thankful for their luck.

Smash: MAFS’ Connie Crayden (R) and star of the New Zealand version of the show Samuel Levi (L) were involved in a car crash in Melbourne on Wednesday after enjoying a nature walk

‘Me and Connie were just driving. We just finished the 1000 steps and were at the lights and another car came smashing into the side of us,’ said Samuel.

‘I don’t think that’s happened to me in a while and I think we were just shocked. We were like, “What the hell just happened?”‘

The Kiwi explained that he then helped the female driver of the other vehicle survey the damage to her car, establishing that she required mechanical assistance.

‘Poor thing’: The pair had just enjoyed a trek in Tremont when another car smashed into the side of Samuel’s vehicle at a nearby red light. The other car ‘mangled’ its bumper (pictured)

‘What the hell just happened?’ Nobody sustained any injuries in the collision and most of the damage was to the other person’s vehicle, but it left the pair shaken

Samuel continued: ‘Connie took a photo of me trying to help the poor lady out and put her bumper back on. It had come off and was mangled.

‘Safe to say she was not going anywhere.’

He added: ‘Poor thing… that 100% woke us up more than our morning coffee.’

Kiwi: Samuel found fame on the New Zealand version of Married At First Sight in 2018. He has since relocated to Melbourne and struck up friendships with the Australian cast

Samuel went on to thank the ‘lucky charm’ in his car for keeping him safe – an air-freshener attached to his rear-view mirror in the shape of a Converse trainer.

He found fame on the New Zealand version of Married At First Sight in 2018. He has since relocated to Melbourne and struck up friendships with the Australian cast.

Connie appeared on this year’s MAFS with now ex-‘husband’ Jonethen Musulin.