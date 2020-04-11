Married At First Sight Connie Crayden shows off edgy makeover

Married At First Sight‘s Connie Crayden was the quirky, awkward and shy marine biology student who quickly became a fan favourite with viewers.

But it seems the former bride, 28, has had a makeover, ditching her mousy look for a glamorous and edgy style in a selfie shared to Instagram on Saturday.

The brunette beauty rocked a full face of makeup as she posed for the photo from the front passenger seat of a car, wearing a leather jacket.

Someone’s had a makeover! Married At First Sight bride Connie Crayden showed off her glamorous and edgy new look in an Instagram post on Saturday

Her flawless visage featured contoured cheeks with a hint of blush and highlight.

She had nude pout with lashings of mascara and bold cat eye.

To complete the stylish new look, the stunner showed off her new fringe and wrote in the caption: ‘Brought the bangs back.’

Her chic makeover comes after a Married At First Sight revealed Connie’s ‘ruthless’ demeanor off-camera on the social experiment.

Quirky, awkward and shy: On the show, Connie was described as a shy loner who struggles with low self-esteem

On the show, Connie was described as a shy loner who struggles with low self-esteem.

But, speaking to OK! Magazine last week, an unnamed crew member alleged: ‘What you see on camera is not the Connie we got on set!’

They added: ‘She’s ruthless. She couldn’t keep up the facade.’

Different off-camera: But an unnamed crew member alleged, ‘what you see on camera is not the Connie we got on set!’ They added: ‘She’s ruthless. She couldn’t keep up the facade’

The brunette beauty was paired up with FIFO worker Jonethen Musulin and their marriage throughout the show had many ups and downs.

In the end, Connie chose to end her relationship with him in the final vows ceremony, saying: ‘Standing in front of you is a confident and proud woman who now understands her worth in this world.

‘The only love and approval I need is from myself. I became the love I was searching for – but I could never have done any of this without you.’