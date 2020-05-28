Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Stacey Hampton may have finally moved on from Michael Goonan.

After the former couple split while filming the Married At First Sight reunion in January, the 26-year-old blonde cosied up to another man on Wednesday night.

The mother-of-two shared a selfie in the arms of her heavily tattooed companion, known only as Mick.

What’s going on here? Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton (pictured) sparked rumours as she cosied up to a heavily tattooed man, known only as Mick, in a selfie on Wednesday night

Mick first shared the selfie to his private Instagram account. Stacey then sparked more chatter by re-sharing it to her 197,000 followers.

‘Mick’ appeared to be shirtless in the picture as Stacey reclined on his bare chest and held his hand after he affectionately wrapped his arm around her.

In a second picture, Stacey slipped Mick’s gold Rolex Yachtmaster II watch onto her wrist. The pricey piece of bling is thought to be worth up to $40,000.

‘Let’s give them something to talk about’: In a second picture, Stacey slipped Mick’s $40,000 gold Rolex Yachtmaster II watch onto her wrist, alongside her own silver Rolex

Mick’s watch complimented Stacey’s $7,000 silver Rolex and Cartier diamond bracelet.

‘Let’s give them something to talk about,’ she captioned the picture, appearing to anticipate speculation their posts would knowingly create.

It’s believed that Mick works in sales, and runs his own website selling glasswear.

Influencer! Stacey and Mick cuddled up on Wednesday night in Sydney, after the mum-of-two flew to New South Wales from Adelaide for a photo shoot with former co-star Elizabeth Sobinoff

Stacey split with her ex-‘husband’ Michael Goonan earlier this year.

The couple called it quits after the blonde was accused of cheating with co-star Mikey Pembroke. Michael had previously been accused of cheating with a second co-star, Hayley Vernon. They both denied their alleged infidelities.

Michael has since moved on with another co-star, KC Osborne.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Stacey for comment.