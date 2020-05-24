Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton poses with $10,000 cash on Instagram

Stacey Hampton seems to have more money than she can physically spend.

The Married At First Sight bride, 26, shared a picture posing with $10,000 cash at home in Adelaide on Friday, promising to give it all away to fans on Instagram.

It comes after the star has repeatedly hit back at claims she’s a ‘gold digger’ and insisted she’s financially secure on her own, and pay her own way in life.

More money than sense? MAFS’ Stacey Hampton (pictured) posed with $10,000 cash at home in Adelaide on Friday, promising to give it all to fans on Instagram as part of a brand promotion

Flirty Stacey flashed a hint of side boob as she posed with the wad of cash.

She wore an outfit worth thousands on its own, teaming a Balmain vest with Louis Vuitton sunglasses, Chanel trainers and Gucci scarf around her waist.

The star posed with the cash as part of a brand promotion, promising to split the money among several lucky fans that followed all of the businesses she linked to.

Independent: It comes after the star has repeatedly hit back at claims she’s a ‘gold digger’ and insisted she’s financially secure on her own. Pictured: Stacey and ex Michael Goonan

Stacey has made no secret of her expensive tastes since finding fame.

The mum-of-two has a designer wardrobe estimated to be worth $100,000 in total. Her shoe collection has set her back a staggering $20,000 alone.

Likewise, she has over $25,000 worth of handbags, favouring Louis Vuitton and Givenchy. The reality star drives a custom $90,000 Range Rover Velar.

Flash: Stacey has made no secret of her expensive tastes since finding fame. The mum-of-two has a designer wardrobe estimated to be worth $100,000 in total. Pictured in November

Despite this, Stacey lives in a surprisingly modest three-bedroom home, worth $400,000, in a quiet Adelaide suburb with her two children, Kosta and Kruz.

Stacey is able to afford luxury items after inheriting a significant sum of money from her father and brother’s estates following their tragic deaths several years ago.

She put the money into a family trust, which she later used to start several business ventures in South Australia.

‘I had my own financial stability [before MAFS] with more than Michael could have provided,’ said Stacey in March, hitting back at claims she’s a ‘gold digger’.

Comfortable: Despite this, Stacey lives in a surprisingly modest three-bedroom home, worth $400,000, in a quiet Adelaide suburb with her two children, Kosta and Kruz