Jimmys Post

Married At First Sight star Amanda Micallef’s secret career past revealed

Married At First Sight star Amanda Micallef’s secret career past revealed

Who would have thought? Married At First Sight star Amanda Micallef’s secret career past revealed

By Ali Daher For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

She’s the Melbourne-based strength coach who failed to find love with her lesbian ‘bride’ Tash Herz on this year’s season of Married At First Sight.

And on Thursday, Amanda Micallef baffled her followers when she revealed her secret career past.

Sharing a video to her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old reality star admitted she once had aspirations to become a fashion designer.

Who would have thought? Married At First Sight star Amanda Micalle (pictured) revealed her unlikely secret career past on Instagram on Thursday

‘At the tender age of 16, I used to sell one-off denim cuffs and paint T-shirts,’ she told her followers.

The Melbourne-based MAFS participant revealed she would skip school and design clothes at a local clothing store called ‘Kitty Cat’.

Amanda then treated her followers to a sample of a few unsold pieces from her failed fashion label, which she called Nascere.

'At the tender age of 16, I used to sell one-off denim cuffs and paint T-shirts,' she told her followers

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia's hit song Butterflies inspired one particular design (pictured) while another was a tribute to musician Lenny Kravitz (left)

‘At the tender age of 16, I used to sell one-off denim cuffs and paint T-shirts,’ Amanda told her followers. Singer Natalie Imbruglia’s hit song Butterflies inspired one particular design (pictured) while another was a tribute to musician Lenny Kravitz (left)

Nascere is an Italian word that means to be born again.

‘These were like the real pioneer T-shirts, the first ones that I made, and then they just got better and better in time,’ she explained as she continued to showcase the designs.

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia’s hit song Butterflies inspired one particular design while another was a tribute to musician Lenny Kravitz. 

Changes: Amanda has undergone a transformation in recent weeks. THEN: Pictured in September

NOW: Amanda flaunting her new frame in May

Changes: It comes after the Channel Nine star showed off her fit figure, which she has been working on while in self-isolation earlier this month

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Amanda said while she was incredibly passionate about fashion in high school and her early 20s, she never pursued it.

Instead, she has launched a new project which allows people to sell authentic designer clothes.

It comes after the Channel Nine star showed off her fit figure, which she has been working on while in self-isolation. 

New dreams: Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Amanda said while she was incredibly passionate about fashion in high school and her early 20s, she never pursued it

New dreams: Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Amanda said while she was incredibly passionate about fashion in high school and her early 20s, she never pursued it 

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *