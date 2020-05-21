Married At First Sight star Amanda Micallef’s secret career past revealed

She’s the Melbourne-based strength coach who failed to find love with her lesbian ‘bride’ Tash Herz on this year’s season of Married At First Sight.

And on Thursday, Amanda Micallef baffled her followers when she revealed her secret career past.

Sharing a video to her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old reality star admitted she once had aspirations to become a fashion designer.

Who would have thought? Married At First Sight star Amanda Micalle (pictured) revealed her unlikely secret career past on Instagram on Thursday

‘At the tender age of 16, I used to sell one-off denim cuffs and paint T-shirts,’ she told her followers.

The Melbourne-based MAFS participant revealed she would skip school and design clothes at a local clothing store called ‘Kitty Cat’.

Amanda then treated her followers to a sample of a few unsold pieces from her failed fashion label, which she called Nascere.

‘At the tender age of 16, I used to sell one-off denim cuffs and paint T-shirts,’ Amanda told her followers. Singer Natalie Imbruglia’s hit song Butterflies inspired one particular design (pictured) while another was a tribute to musician Lenny Kravitz (left)

Nascere is an Italian word that means to be born again.

‘These were like the real pioneer T-shirts, the first ones that I made, and then they just got better and better in time,’ she explained as she continued to showcase the designs.

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia’s hit song Butterflies inspired one particular design while another was a tribute to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Changes: It comes after the Channel Nine star showed off her fit figure, which she has been working on while in self-isolation earlier this month

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Amanda said while she was incredibly passionate about fashion in high school and her early 20s, she never pursued it.

Instead, she has launched a new project which allows people to sell authentic designer clothes.

It comes after the Channel Nine star showed off her fit figure, which she has been working on while in self-isolation.