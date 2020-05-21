Jimmys Post

Married At First Sight’s Drew Brauer reveals he NEVER watched the show before signing up

Married At First Sight’s Drew Brauer reveals he NEVER watched the show before signing up

‘It’s the stupidest thing that I’ve ever done in my life!’ Married At First Sight’s Drew Brauer reveals he NEVER watched the show before signing up

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

He suffered through a heartbreaking split with his TV ‘wife’ KC Osborne following the latest season of Married At First Sight

And now tattooed musician Drew Brauer admits he has regrets.    

The 31-year-old claims he never watched the Channel Nine show before signing up to the experiment, and probably never would have if he knew what he was getting into. 

‘It’s the stupidest thing that I’ve ever done in my life!’ Married At First Sight’s Drew Brauer revealed on Thursday that he NEVER watched the show before signing up (pictured with ex-‘wife’ KC Osborne)

Speaking on The Babble podcast with former Bachelor star Matty J, the charity founder said it was the ‘stupidest thing he’s ever done.’  

‘Probably the stupidest thing that I’ve ever done in my life is never watching the show before I went on and I just had no idea what I was in for,’ Drew said.  

‘I don’t want to say that I’ve peaked yet and there might be stupid things in the future, but definitely that’s the silliest thing I’ve ever done!’

Awkward! The 31-year-old musician revealed on Thursday that he never even watched the show before going on it, and probably wouldn't have bothered signing up if 'he had known what the show was like'

Awkward! The 31-year-old musician revealed on Thursday that he never even watched the show before going on it, and probably wouldn’t have bothered signing up if ‘he had known what the show was like’

‘But I’m glad that I didn’t, because I wouldn’t have gone on it if I had known what the show was like,’ he added.  

On the controversial show, Drew and ex-‘wife’ KC Osborne had a tumultuous relationship.

Case of the ex! On the controversial show, Drew and ex-'wife' KC Osborne suffered a tumultuous breakup

Case of the ex! On the controversial show, Drew and ex-‘wife’ KC Osborne suffered a tumultuous breakup

They split shortly after the show was filmed, but remain close friends. The brunette beauty has now moved on with their co-star Michael Goonan. 

Last month Drew wished KC and Michael well with their new relationship. 

‘Despite all of the stuff we went through I care about her a lot. I just want her to be happy so I think it’s great, good on them, best of luck to them,’ Drew told 9Entertainment. 

Sweet: Last month Drew said that despite splitting, the pair remain close friends. He even wished KC and her new boyfriend, MAFS star Michael Goonan, well with their new relationship

Sweet: Last month Drew said that despite splitting, the pair remain close friends. He even wished KC and her new boyfriend, MAFS star Michael Goonan, well with their new relationship

Fans were once hopeful that Drew and KC would leave the experiment as a couple after they agreed to a long distance relationship during their final vows.  

However, splitting their time between Cairns and Sydney soon took its toll, and their relationship soon fizzled out.

The pair confirmed they’d parted ways during the reunion episode, which was filmed mid-January.

Over: Fans were once hopeful that Drew and KC would leave the experiment as a couple, after they agreed to a long distance relationship during their final vows. However, splitting their time between Cairns and Sydney soon took its toll, and their relationship soon fizzled out

Over: Fans were once hopeful that Drew and KC would leave the experiment as a couple, after they agreed to a long distance relationship during their final vows. However, splitting their time between Cairns and Sydney soon took its toll, and their relationship soon fizzled out

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *