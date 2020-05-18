Married At First Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus mocked for cheesy video

Married At First Sight‘s Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus have been mocked online after they shared a cheesy video to Instagram last week.

The saccharine clip shows Elizabeth and Seb lamenting about how much they miss each other, after they were forced to live apart due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

Personal trainer Seb, 30, kicked off the video with a Love Actually-inspired clip of himself flipping through pages that read ‘Babe, I miss you’.

Later, Elizabeth is seen seductively telling to the camera: ‘I’m just over here thinking about you.’

Seb also appears in his bathroom wearing nothing but a towel, while once again telling the camera how much he misses Elizabeth.

In a subsequent clip, Seb also films himself marvelling at a flower in his garden, while claiming the bloom is only ‘one tenth as beautiful’ as girlfriend.

Married At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff, 28, and her beau Seb Guilhaus, 30,

The video was uploaded by Elizabeth, who accompanied the post with a gushing caption about how much she admires her man.

However, unimpressed fans promptly blasted the video as ‘cringeworthy’, with one commenting: ‘I have never EVER cringed so hard in my life.’

‘I’ve seen many couple cringe videos… but this one is by far the worst,’ another added.



Some fans even questioned whether the video was a joke.

However, other followers praised the couple for their raw display of emotion, with one commenting: ‘This is flipping adorable!’

‘Heart melting!’ another agreed.



Despite their previously plans to move in together, COVID-19 state border restrictions have forced Elizabeth to continue living with her parents in Newcastle, while Seb remains in Adelaide.

Earlier this month, Seb told fans that he hopes to move in with his ladylove soon.

In a joint Instagram Live Q&A, Seb said: ‘I’m probably moving to Sydney in the next month or so, so we will be able to reunite.’



The couple had previously planned to move into a property in Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

‘People have got to realise the longest time we have spent apart was like a week since filming,’ Elizabeth said during the Instagram Live video, noting it had been more than a month since the pair had been physical.

‘It’s been the longest time we’ve been apart. But not too much longer now,’ Seb added.



‘As soon as the border restrictions are freed up, we can see each other. We both need physical touch and spend quality time together.’

It’s been almost seven months since Elizabeth and Seb’s TV wedding was filmed for MAFS on October 17, 2019.