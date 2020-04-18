Married At First Sight’s KC Osborne hits back at ‘gold digger’ claims

Married At First Sight‘s KC Osborne has defended her relationship with Michael Goonan.

In a lengthy Instagram video, the 31-year-old said that she’s never been happier with the playboy businessman as she shut down claims that she’s a ‘gold digger’.

‘Michael, I do believe, came into my life for a reason,’ she said.

‘He came into my life for a reason’: Married At First Sight’s KC Osborne has defended her relationship with Michael Goonan

‘This is the happiest I have ever been with someone. We are so alike, we are a team.

‘For all those gold digging comments that I do get, that’s cool, have your say. They’re words. They make me upset at the time, but guess what? When I do get upset, it just makes me stronger.’

She added: ‘I don’t need a man, I don’t need Michael to get me nice things.’

‘This is the happiest I have ever been with someone’: In an Instagram video, the 31-year-old said she’s never been happier with Michael as she shut down claims that she’s a ‘gold digger’

The dance teacher went on to say that God had put Michael in her life.

‘I didn’t plan for it to be this way, but I do believe that God has a plan and I am so grateful for Michael being in my life.

‘We are a team, we are a partnership and I absolutely love how that boy treats me. I’m just happy.’

‘I didn’t plan for it to be this way, but I do believe that God has a plan and I am so grateful for Michael being in my life,’ she gushed

Michael and KC have received criticism for their romance, which they debuted after MAFS concluded airing earlier this month.

On the show, Michael was ‘married’ to Stacey Hampton, who was friends with KC before she found out she was dating her ex.

The couple started dating around eight weeks ago, after Michael’s split from Stacey, which happened on January 16 in between filming the MAFS reunion dinner party and the finale.

‘For all those gold digging comments that I do get, that’s cool, have your say’: KC became emotional while discussing the backlash she’s received

KC amicably split from her ex-‘husband’, Drew Brauer, shortly after their final vows in December.

Since finding love, the couple have flaunted their lavish lifestyle all over social media.

Earlier this week, they shared videos and photos of themselves boarding a private jet with Louis Vuitton luggage.