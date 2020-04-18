Married At First Sight’s Mikey Pembroke strips down for nude photo shoot

Married At First Sight‘s Mikey Pembroke has stripped down for a raunchy new photo shoot to shed his ’10 Second Mikey’ image once and for all.

In one provocative image, the 29-year-old poses completely naked with nothing but two bottles of BBQ sauce to protect his modesty.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the aged care worker explained that his goal with the shoot was to get rid of his ’10 Second Mikey’ image from Married At First Sight.

During MAFS, Mikey was accused by his on-screen wife Natasha Spencer of only lasting 10 seconds in the bedroom.

‘To be honest, I’m not at my fittest and like everyone I always feel I could be better, but this was about not taking things too seriously,’ he said.

‘As everyone knows, I was called ’10 Seconds’ on the show and this is my way of showing my real personality.’

He continued: ‘MAFS portrayed me as awkward… I’m sure you can see I’m anything but!’

In addition to changing his image, Mikey has also launched a new venture on IGTV called #MikeyOnTV to give fans a chance to see his sense of humour.

When asked what the aim of the project is, he said: ‘Quite simply making people laugh.

‘In a time like COVID-19, the nation is in need of a chuckle,’ he continued.

‘It’s a bit of fun. I’m not a model but wanted to have some fun launching my IGTV #MikeyOnTV. They are funny Zoolander-like perfume campaigns and if you read the names you’ll get it!’

The star – who is represented by The Mgmt – added that he was going to speak more about his stint on Married At First Sight through the new platform as well.

Making the most of his newfound fame, Mikey has also partnered with Fitness Playground’s Virtual Playground app as part of a new promotion.

‘If you wanna see me get dressed up in 80s gear and bust some moves, next Friday I’m joining a virtual party for new fitness platform Virtual Playground Parties called #LIFTYOURMOOD,’ he explained.

‘Come join us all online get dressed up, there are prizes for the best looks!’ he added.

You can learn more about the Lift Your Mood campaign over at Fitness Playground’s official website.