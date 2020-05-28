Married At First Sight’s Sarah Roza gets a ‘non-invasive’ neck and jaw lift

Sarah Roza has revealed she’s had a neck and jaw lift, raving about the ‘non-invasive procedure’ in a post on Instagram.

The 40-year-old former Married At First Sight star shared a photo of herself looking revitalised and credited the ‘Nefertiti Lift’ with giving her a ‘youthful appearance’.

‘Did you know that one of the most sensual parts on a woman’s body is her neck?’ she wrote, explaining the procedure.

Before and after: Sarah Roza has revealed she’s had a neck and jaw lift, raving about the ‘non-invasive procedure’ in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. Pictured before (left) and after (right)

‘It’s a highly erogenous zone & such a delicate part of the female form. A beautifully youthful neck, jawline & décolletage is one of the most sought after looks these days…’

Sarah revealed she had recently visited a cosmetic surgeon’s office in Melbourne to have the ‘Nefertiti Lift’.

‘Named after the Egyptian Queen with the famously lovely jawline, a Nefertiti Lift is a non-invasive procedure where tiny amounts of injectables help to subtly lift & tighten the muscles around the neck & jawline to create a more youthful appearance,’ she explained.

Getting a lift: Sarah revealed she had recently visited a cosmetic surgeon’s office in Melbourne to have the ‘Nefertiti Lift’

The 2018 MAFS alum has previously boasted about her ‘love’ of injectables, telling fans on Instagram Stories in May 2018 she’s a fan of Botox.

‘Heaps of you have asked if I have anti-wrinkle injections and I do, because I love them,’ she said at the time, as reported by Daily Mail Australia.

‘I only have it just in my forehead and in between my brows, and on the sides of my brows to give them a lift.’

Wrinkle-free: The 2018 MAFS alum has previously boasted about her ‘love’ of injectables, telling fans on Instagram Stories in May 2018 she’s a fan of Botox

Sarah said she feels ‘fresh’ after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, and loves the results she gets.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2018, Sarah revealed that she’s never been under the knife and prefers non-invasive procedures instead.

‘I have had Botox on my forehead only. Everything else is au naturel, baby! I really look after myself with excellent skincare,’ she explained.