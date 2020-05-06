Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton appears stressed as she emerges from Adelaide Airport

Stacey Hampton looked stressed as she waited for a taxi outside Adelaide Airport on Wednesday following an interstate trip to Melbourne.

The Married At First Sight star, 26, was seen having a tense phone conversation as she emerged from the domestic terminal with her luggage.

The sighting came shortly after she deleted her Instagram account, telling Daily Mail Australia she was fed up with the ‘negativity’.

Flying in: Stacey Hampton looked stressed as she waited for a taxi outside Adelaide Airport on Wednesday following an interstate trip to Melbourne

Stacey decided to delete her Instagram so she could focus more on her new charity, which aims to help women suffering from postnatal depression.

‘It’s a huge passion of mine,’ she said of the cause, adding that she had suffered from postnatal depression herself after giving birth to her two sons, Kosta and Kruz.

‘I’ve deleted my Instagram for the moment. I’m just distancing myself from the negativity and all that comes with it,’ she said.

Stepping out: The Married At First Sight star, 26, was seen having a tense phone conversation as she emerged from the domestic terminal with her luggage

‘I’m just focusing on doing my charity and doing the right thing, and then you’ll probably see me back on Instagram soon at some point.’

Stacey explained she had travelled home to Adelaide after visiting Melbourne for work purposes to discuss her emerging charity project.

She claimed there had been ‘a little hiccup’ at the airport due to state border closures, but insisted everything was ‘fine’ in the end.

Going offline: The sighting came shortly after she deleted her Instagram account, telling Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday she was fed up with the ‘negativity’

‘I had an essential workers clearance form, which they didn’t realise I had, so I was fine. They had to look into my clearance, which was fine,’ she said.

But South Australia Police disputed this, telling Daily Mail on Wednesday: ‘SAPOL can confirm that a 26-year-old woman arriving from Melbourne was stopped at Adelaide Airport this afternoon.

‘Police determined that she was not an essential traveller and therefore she was issued with a direction to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.’

Statement: South Australia Police said on Wednesday that Stacey had been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days because she was not an essential worker. Stacey has disputed this, however, insisting that she did have clearance to travel interstate for work purposes

Stacey later said in response to this police statement: ‘This is incorrect. It was just over my form [and] whether or not it was essential.

‘Then I proceeded to collect my son from school.’

Stacey added that while she ‘hopes’ to be back on Instagram soon, her charity is taking ‘priority’ in her life right now.

Misunderstanding: She claimed there had been ‘a little hiccup’ at the airport due to state border closures, but insisted everything was ‘fine’ in the end

‘I just want to focus on the charity. That’s my main priority. And distancing myself away from the negativity,’ she said.

She said the ‘negativity’ on her Instagram was not coming from ‘online bullying’ but from from ‘other contestants’ whom she did not name.

‘I just want to be able to focus on the charity itself rather than everything else,’ she concluded.