Martello Appoints Kim Butler as Interim Chief Financial Officer

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ – Martello Technologies Group Inc., (“Martello” or the “Company“) (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring (“DEM“) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kim Butler as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer (the “Interim CFO”), effective February 16, 2022. Current Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Erin Crowe, whose departure from Martello was announced on December 1, 2021 will continue as acting CFO on a consulting basis until February 15, 2022.





Ms. Butler is a seasoned finance executive with more than 30 years of executive level financial and operational experience with large public and private Canadian and multinational organizations. She has served as the CFO/COO of technology companies including Bridgewater Systems Corporation, Amdocs, CENX and Ericsson and previously held a senior finance role in Mitel Networks Corporation. In addition to her track record of financial and operational leadership, her experience includes mergers and acquisitions, operational and strategic leadership of IT, procurement, sales operations, contract management, legal affairs and human resources. Ms. Butler holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation and Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designation and has experience as a Board Director and Corporate Secretary.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kim to our team as Interim CFO”, said John Proctor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martello. “I’m confident that Kim’s extensive strategic financial leadership experience in publicly traded and private technology companies will be an asset to Martello on a provisional basis, as we continue to pursue revenue growth and operating efficiencies.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to assist Martello and contribute to its growth, strategic direction and operational performance”, said Kim Butler. “Through a breadth of experiences with technology companies from the startup stage to multinational corporations, I have developed an understanding of how to successfully build, manage and lead organizations, and I’m pleased to bring this knowledge to Martello, helping the Company to achieve its objectives”.

Ms. Butler, who has already begun working closely with Erin Crowe ahead of the transition to Interim CFO, will act as Interim CFO on a part-time basis until such time as a permanent CFO is appointed, pursuant to a consulting agreement with Stratford Group, an Ottawa-based management consulting firm. Martello has engaged executive search firm Keynote Search to identify suitable candidates for the role of permanent CFO.

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company’s products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello’s software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

