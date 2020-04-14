Martha Stewart Admits To Leaving Drunk Messages On Instagram: See Her Wild Post

Since she can’t party with Snoop Dogg right now, Martha Stewart’s keeping occupied at home by having a drink — or a few — and commenting on Instagram. Her drunk message to some chickens is incredible.

We know that Martha Stewart can craft a mean cocktail, and she’s apparently been enjoying them, too, while in quarantine. The domestic goddess, 78, confessed to a little drunk Instagram browsing after fans noticed that she left a totally incoherent comment on — get this — the profile of a Texas hen house. Yep, Martha was getting her drink on while watching videos of chickens. The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host was apparently concerned for the wellbeing of some baby chicks living it up in a coop, when she commented this: “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??” We don’t speak Martha, but from what we can decipher, she meant something along the lines of “please take care of your chickens.”

Rather than delete the comment, Martha just responded, “What a mess I have been drinking.” Girl, we’ve all been there. You can see Martha’s drunk comments below! Once fans of Best Little Hen House in Texas caught notice of the superstar commenter in their midst, they went wild. “I didn’t think I could love @marthastewart48 even more than I already do. Apparently I was wrong,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. “@marthastewart48 you can come take care of my chickens anytime. I love your comment! It made my day!” They were basically begging her to come on down to Texas and drink with them. “Martha drunk instagramming is what the world needs right now,” another fan wrote. “She has a rap sheet and she’s a drinker. My kinda girl!”

While we don’t know for sure what was in Martha’s cup while she was perusing the bird ‘gram, but she has been documenting her drinks of choice during quarantine. Not only did she make a four-cup vodka “Martha Martini” during a recent virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, but she revealed on Instagram that she’s been accompanying her dinners with “a glass or two” of wine.

Sounds like a party to us! Her other boozy quarantine activities include imbibing in a $383 bottle of chardonnay while playing card games with her family and her cat, Tang. And that’s a good thing.