Martha Stewart Leaves a Drunken Comment on Instagram!

Martha Stewart had a little too much to drink, and decided to leave a comment on Instagram that was a bit incoherent!

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru responded to a post on Best Little Hen House In Texas’s Instagram.

“It’s remarkable how fast these chicks turn into chickens; it took less than 2 weeks for them outgrow their brooder and we had to move them to larger digs. Good thing too, because round 2 of chicks will be arriving just in time for Easter,” the Instagram, which focuses on some hens in Texas, posted.

Well, Martha commented, “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??”

