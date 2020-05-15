MARTIN SAMUEL: Why the points per game argument is totally flawed

In football, if you want to make a bad situation worse, it’s always worth getting the Football Association involved.

So it was this week when Greg Clarke, the FA chairman, told Premier League clubs the governing body would not sanction a season without promotion or relegation. Despite the fact it already has.

There was no objection from the FA to the decision which cancelled affairs in the Combined Counties League Division One for instance, and with it the promotion of Jersey Bulls.

Likewise, the FA have as yet not delivered Vauxhall Motors their promotion from North West Counties League Division One South. The difference is, both of these achievements had already been earned, and with many games to spare. Jersey Bulls and Vauxhall Motors were up; this is what separates them from Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

So, if Norwich are looking for who to sue if an incomplete campaign condemns them to a return to the Championship, the FA would be a good place to start. The precedent is there, too.

Even if the FA now intervene on behalf of Jersey Bulls and Vauxhall Motors, it will merely appear they are trying to prop up their bullish stance in the professional leagues.

And to do that, they should logically insist on promotion and relegation throughout the entire pyramid, and not just the easy calls, either.

As it stands, the FA are party to the cancellation of promotions already, while insisting on premature demotions from the Premier League.

If football does not recommence — and it is far from certain — Bournemouth would go down on 0.04 of a conceded goal. Statistics could become very important in the coming weeks, yet nobody in football seems very keen to use the principles of statistical analysis.

Points per game. That is the likely deciding factor. A method of calculation so spectacularly shallow it does not take into account recent form, opposition, location, or any of the large number of external influences that contribute to a result.

Using PPG, Wycombe jump from eighth to third in League One, based on the presumption they will continue getting precisely 1.73 points per game.

In the real world, of course, Wycombe need to win a match in hand on Rotherham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Peterborough. The fixture is away at Coventry, the league leaders and ahead of Wycombe by eight points.

Yet, that Wycombe will do substantially better than draw is, using PPG, considered certain. No legitimate form of statistical analysis would predict such a result as definite.

It is the reason Gary Neville changed his mind over the ramifications of an incomplete season settled by PPG. Not the weakness of presumptions over Wycombe’s visit to Coventry, specifically, but the general unfairness. And there was much merriment over this.

Neville, the apparent expert on everything, backtracking on a confidently asserted opinion made as recently as May 9.

Then, in response to a question about how to decide the season if no games are played, he tweeted, simply: ‘PPG is best bet.’

Three days later, asked about the issue again, he said: ‘I don’t believe relegation is fair on the PPG basis. I think if football is to be played, you play for promotion and relegation. But to be relegated with nine games to go, with so much at stake, it doesn’t feel right to me, it feels unfair.’

Make your mind up, some crowed. Yet this is what happens when a person thinks hard about a subject, as Neville does. Realisations occur. Opinions alter.

No harm in that. A lot of smart, well-meaning people saw PPG as the way out when the season stopped in March.

Only now, with two months more thinking time, does a handy way of giving Liverpool what is deservedly theirs become as much a source of randomly cruel ruination for clubs at the bottom.

Neville acknowledges that, at least. He could make a sharper contribution to a Premier League meeting than the FA’s chairman.

Norwich, bottom and six points minimum adrift of safety, have maintained public silence on relegation issues until now. The club’s executives probably thought that anything they said would be rebuffed as naked self-interest and they would be right.

As the movement to bestow promotion whether the Championship completes or not grows louder, however, Norwich cannot stay quiet any longer.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth would go down on 0.04 of a goal conceded as things stand

Stuart Webber, the club’s sporting director, spoke for all threatened by peremptory demotion. ‘What we could not accept is that we play all our games and get relegated, but the Championship can’t play and automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished their season,’ he said.

Yet worse would be for Norwich to be denied the chance of salvation across nine matches, only to be replaced by a team who did not equal their achievements in reaching the Premier League across a 46, or 49, game season. For there was no doubt who deserved promotion last year. Norwich (46 games, 94 points), won the division from Sheffield United (46 games, 89 points).

How then, can the FA insist on promotion for clubs that are currently 18 and 19 points shy of last season’s threshold? Bottom or not, as it stands, Norwich have more right to be in the Premier League than Leeds and West Brom — because they got there with no result presumed.

Leeds may top the Championship, but what can we guarantee? Not a lot, really.

When the season was suspended they were on a great run of five straight league wins. Yet before that, between December 14 and February 11, they won two league matches in 11.

Leeds’ PPG value over the entire campaign is 1.92 — but during that two-month blip it was 0.90.

So who is to say with certainty what Leeds would achieve in this final run, under the pressure of closing out the title race and without the collective will of Elland Road?

They play Cardiff, Fulham, Luton, Derby, Barnsley, Swansea, Stoke, Blackburn and Charlton — a sequence of games that produced four wins, three defeats and two draws earlier in the season, at a PPG return of 1.55. So why should Leeds be blithely handed 1.92 on average in those games?

Indeed, why should they be presumed a total of 5.76 points from away games at Cardiff, Swansea and Derby, when earlier in the season those fixtures yielded just two points, at an average of 0.66, when played at home?

Statistical analysts work with what is called a level of significance. If a psychologist, for instance, is studying alertness on public transport during the coronavirus pandemic, he may analyse reactions if a commuter gets on board without a face mask, and starts coughing.

He will begin with a null hypothesis — that there is no difference in how many people look up, react or move in this instance. A null outcome suggests the reaction to a traveller who coughs, and to one who doesn’t, is so similar as to be insignificant.

What the psychologist is trying to prove did not happen and any differences, therefore, are down to chance.

If the reaction is markedly and consistently different over repeated analyses, however, the independent variable will have been found to affect the dependent variable. This is the level of significance, or p-value.

It delivers 95 per cent confidence that the hypothesis is proven, and chance is not a factor.

Using the method preferred by statistical analysts worldwide, we can say one thing about the Premier League, and little else: Liverpool win it. That is the only outcome that would withstand a level of significance test.

Certainly, no club could be relegated using one. So when chairman Clarke wades into the debate, nothing he says is evidence-based. PPG sounds fair, but isn’t.

Even weighted versions, taking into account separate PPG for home and away games and applying it to the rest of the season, contain huge flaws.

Leeds average 2.05 points at home this season, and 1.78 away, giving them a 17.37 total for the outstanding nine games with five at home and four away. So why is that more significant than the 14 points that Leeds actually took from the corresponding fixtures against those four teams; or that in a sequence of five home games and four away between December 14 and February 1, Leeds accrued just nine points in nine games?

Are we saying that couldn’t happen again? With certainty?

If, after a full complement of games, home and away, Leeds are up and Norwich are down, that is fair. It may be a strangely hollow end to the season without fans and noise as its backdrop, but football will have done its best in horrible circumstances.

Ending the season any other way, however, demonstrates scant feeling for fairness or consequence and a desperate need for action and drama.

Although much of that may later unfold in a courtroom if the FA continues wielding its power so randomly.

Don’t blame newspapers… we didn’t tell tales on Gazza

To cheer up football fans in lockdown, ITV are reshowing the 1996 European Championship — you know, the one where England outplay Germany at Wembley, yet still get knocked out on penalties in the semi-finals. Strange idea of fun, some people.

Anyway, the package includes interviews with players, and plenty of references to the dentist chair, the China Jump bar and a Cathay Pacific flight home from Hong Kong.

This being television, the villains of the piece are the nasty newspapers who decried some of the behaviour prior to a tournament in which we now know England’s captain and best player were both alcoholics.

Darren Anderton is among those asked if he thinks the media were out to get the team, and obligingly he plays along. There is an alternative view. The most remarkable thing about that trip was each newspaper only sent one man to cover it.

ITV are reshowing Euro 96, which saw Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss against Germany

These days, at least three go with England, wherever they play. So there were about 15 of us, radio and TV included, who went to Asia, and on the night the players were in China Jump, we were in a similar establishment called Joe Bananas.

And we all knew they’d had a proper go at it because around 2am Alan Shearer appeared at our place, drenched in sweat and alcohol and with a Hong Kong Rugby Sevens shirt hanging off his back. Alan saw us, we saw him. Neither side cared.

The chief football writer of the Daily Mail had quite a long chat with him. So while we didn’t know the precise details, we knew it was a big night and no one wrote a word.

The following day, the team flew home from Hong Kong and the Press took a later flight, because we had to report on Terry Venables’s squad announcement.

It was only when the players’ Cathay Pacific plane was damaged and the airline released a statement that stories broke.

We were still in mid-air. We landed at Heathrow to frantic messages from our offices and by then the pictures of the China Jump session had surfaced. Not through us. Not even through paparazzi.

But the media were not responsible for telling tales on Paul Gascoigne in Hong Kong

The photographs were taken by the public in the bar. So, far from targeting the players, if it had been left to the media on tour, what went on in Hong Kong would have stayed there. Of course, the story out, it was rather hard to argue it was a great look for English football.

And never think Venables was unconcerned. He felt greatly let down but, because he is a smart guy, turned it to his advantage by making it Us v Them with the media. He also coined the phrase ‘collective responsibility’, refusing to name the players at fault — so if everyone was to blame, then no one was.

Certainly, he took a chance, because any one of us could have buried him in front of the cameras at his press conference. Indeed, it says something for the relationship that no one did.

Far from being an atmosphere of hostility, Venables had allies in the room, and that mutual understanding was better than it has been at any time since.

England manager Gareth Southgate has worked very hard trying to recreate aspects of those times. Even though he was a very good boy and, wisely counselled by Stuart Pearce, actually stayed in that night.

Footballers have feelings too

It is a fascinating insight into football’s dilemma given by Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in Friday’s paper.

The split in the squad between those who wish to return and those who are reluctant; the anxiety he feels about bringing the disease home to his father, who has asthma; watching the Government’s daily bulletins for updates.

It’s almost as if, in their fears and feelings, footballers are really no different from the rest of us. Who would have thought it?