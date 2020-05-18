Maruti Suzuki delivered 5,000 cars post-lockdown relaxation – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India has delivered over 5,000 cars since re-opening after Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, the largest carmakers announced on Monday.

With the SoPs in place over 1,350 showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4. Showrooms follow strict social distancing, hygiene and sanitation norms, MSIL informed. Like most manufacturing, MSIL is endorsing digital platform of sales along with doorstep delivery for customer’s comfort.

MSIL started manufacturing at the Manesar plant on May 12 and resumed operation at the Gurugram plant today.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles.”

He added, “On behalf of Maruti Suzuki, I would like to appeal to all citizens to strictly follow the health advisories and guidelines issued by the government. I am confident that together we will emerge stronger.”

