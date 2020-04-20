Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Shares First Photo of Cast Together!

The Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings just began filming before productions were shut down because of the ongoing health crisis.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of the upcoming movie, has shared a new photo that he snapped with the film’s lead actors from their last hangout before they went into quarantine.

“Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simuliu & the legend Tony Leung. This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face,” Destin captioned the photo.

Pictured in the photo are stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung.