Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex moved ex-wife into Hamptons home

During his breakup from his wife Mary-Kate Olsen in April, Olivier Sarkozy allegedly moved his ex-wife Charlotte Bernard and their children into their Hamptons home.

‘There’s no romance between Charlotte and Olivier, he wants to keep everyone (including Charlotte) safe from COVID,’ a source claimed to Page Six.

Courts in New York City began taking on new cases this Monday after an eight-week moratorium over COVID-19. Mary-Kate, 33, made her divorce filing that day.

Family matters: During his breakup from his wife Mary-Kate Olsen this April, Olivier Sarkozy allegedly moved his ex-wife and their children into their Hamptons home; Mary-Kate and Olivier in 2012

Olivier, 51, shares his children Julien, 18, and Margot, 16, with Charlotte, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2011.

Mary-Kate reportedly separated in April from Olivier, a French banker whose half-brother is former President Of France Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Page Six insider alleged: ‘The moment MK drove out of the driveway in April, Olivier had his mother, kids, and wait for this…Charlotte his ex-wife, move in to keep them in a safer place, away from COVID.’

Said the source: ‘It was not uncommon for Charlotte to be around and stay in a separate bedroom in the Hamptons on holidays or birthdays. They have two kids and have always put them first. In their French way, family comes first, even with a divorce. Charlotte was even at Olivier’s wedding to Mary-Kate.’

The way they were: Olivier (left) shares his children Julien, 18, and Margot, 16, with Charlotte (right), whom he was married to from 1997 to 2011; the former couple are pictured in 2008

Another insider said: ‘Olivier was concerned for the safety of his family in New York during the pandemic. He insisted to Mary-Kate that he wanted to bring his ex-wife, their kids and his mother from the city, to their Bridgehampton home.’

Mary-Kate and Olivier apparently shared the 4,000-square-foot mansion in the Hamptons which purportedly has five-bedrooms.

Olivier’s 76-year-old mother Christine De Ganay, as well as Charlotte, Margot and Julien, were reportedly in New York before he is said to have moved them to the Hamptons house for their safety.

‘Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them during the pandemic. Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?’ a Page Six insider said.

Blended family: A Page Six insider said ‘Mary-Kate loves’ Julien and Margot; Mary-Kate, Olivier and his children are pictured watching a 2012 basketball game at Madison Square Garden

Early this month Mary-Kate filed an emergency divorce petition, which leaked because her records entered an unsealed e-filing system owing to the coronavirus closure of the New York State Supreme Court, according to Page Six.

She said Olivier abruptly ended their $29,000 monthly lease on their apartment in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan, leaving her ‘petrified’ she would be thrown out of her home in a locked-down city.

‘My husband expects me to move out of our home on [May 18] in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,’ her documents read.

Mary-Kate has now reportedly holed up in a $325,000 rental in the Hamptons with her twin sister Ashley Olsen, with whom she became a star.