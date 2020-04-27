Mary Kom: Even beyond Covid-19, racism needs to be erased

Her confident and powerful punches in the boxing ring say a lot about the person Mary Kom is in real life. More so when it comes to her strong will power that’s helping her sail through the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kom has extended financial support to the needy, is spreading awareness through social media, besides making awareness videos for the government and Delhi Police. She is ready to do “more for her country”, but prefers doing it silently.

While most of her awareness posts were received well on social media, there were odd ones out. Reacting to it, she says, “It’s normal to have both supportive and negative followers. I’m getting more encouraging responses and many are being influenced. That counts more than those few cheer-takers inflicting negativity.”

Bothered by the situation around, Kom, 37, encourages everyone to adhere to the “rules of the lockdown, maintain social distancing and stay safe”.

But what annoys her is how the outbreak has triggered deep-rooted racism against people from north-east India. Even celebs weren’t spared. Singer-actor Meiyang Chang shared about how two bikers called him ‘coronavirus’, shuttler Jwala Gutta said people are calling her ‘half Corona’.

Condemning these racial attacks, Kom had said the virus does not discriminate between colour, caste, region, religion or country. “This is inhuman and something we cannot accept at any cost and we are now at a very wrong time to even have this mentality. Even beyond Covid-19, this attitude needs to be erased from our people,” she maintains.

With her eyes set at the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, the six-time World Champion is focused “to win gold for India”. Therefore, she isn’t doing compromise with her routine. “I do my workout regularly, comprising of stretching, jogging, strengthening exercises, skipping, shadow boxing etc,” she says.

But at the same time, the mother of four, three sons, twins Rechungvar and Khupneivar (12) and Prince (6) and one-year-old daughter, Neivar , is enjoying spending time with them, rustling up their favourite dishes.

She had adopted Neivar last year and she is making up for the lost time with her daughter amid this lockdown. “I’m seeing each and every little change as she grows. She is capturing my world and that of my family. She’s keeping the family lively and warm during the lockdown,” she gushes.

Kom recently shared videos of her boys enjoying football with their father, footballer K Onler Kom. Aren’t they interested in boxing?

“So far, I haven’t noticed any boxing instinct in my children, hence no future plan. They like and love soccer and they can play the whole day if not stopped. Let us wait for how far they can be determined in this. I’m ever ready to support them in their interest and where their heart is, as long as it is good and productive,” she says.