Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Posted on by


Home / Other Sports / Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station

other-sports
Updated: May 14, 2020 23:30 IST

File photo of India boxer Mary Kom(IANS)

Lockdown is hard on children with little chance of outdoor activity but for six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom’s youngest son Prince, it was a birthday to remember as a team from Delhi Police came calling to celebrate on Thursday.

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station led by ACP Pragya Tiwari.





Source link