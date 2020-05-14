Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special
Updated: May 14, 2020 23:30 IST
Lockdown is hard on children with little chance of outdoor activity but for six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom’s youngest son Prince, it was a birthday to remember as a team from Delhi Police came calling to celebrate on Thursday.
Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station led by ACP Pragya Tiwari.
Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom.
You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment.@CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi @pragya_92 pic.twitter.com/5LOcEN3CH8
— Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 14, 2020
