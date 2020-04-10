Masakali 2.0: Hansal Mehta SLAMS Tanishk Bagchi’s version, calls it ‘ear-shattering’ | Bollywood Life

So finally everyone is getting bored with recreating tracks and have finally decided to voice their opinions on the same. For the past few days, Masakali 2.0 is one of the hot topics in the entertainment industry. A couple of days ago, Masakali 2.0 was released that featured Marjaavaan duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song has become a meme material and has been slammed by many. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has joined the bandwagon in slamming Tanishk Bagchi for recreating one of the most popular late 2000’s songs. Also Read – Masakali 2.0 teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria flaunt their crackling chemistry in this romantic remake

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hansal Mehta wrote, “Yes. I am reacting to the awful, ear shattering #Masakali version. But check its YouTube views in 48 hrs. Then see how DJs blast it at events. And how people groove to the godawful version.”

“This ‘recreation’ of old songs can stop if the public rejects them. The numbers on YouTube for godawful versions of old songs are huge and hence music companies keep producing them. Stop viewing the videos. Stop listening to the songs. Stop playing them at events. They will stop,” he continued.

He concluded the tweet saying, “We are complicit in this bastardisation of old songs. It is seen as a small price to pay for getting your film produced. Truth : it is a travesty. It is an insult to the original creator by an ecosystem that thrives on shit. Stop consuming shit. People will stop producing shit.”

Hansal Mehta tweets

Masakali was originally composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. Mohit Chauhan had sung one of the most loved songs from Delhi-6. AR Rahman had taken a sly dig at the recreated version by asking people to listen to the original track which was created with years of hard work and sleepless nights. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra had criticized the remake as well. Just a couple of hours ago, singer Mohit Chauhan also reacted to the revamped version.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.