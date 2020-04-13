Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra reacts on criticisms, says, ‘I completely agree’ | Bollywood Life

Masakali 2.0 has been making a lot of headlines for the past few days. It’s become a controversy and a nasty one at that. Everyone has been criticising Masakali 2.0 fervently all over social media. And now, the actor on whom the song has been filmed has also reacted to the same. During a video call with Rajeev Masand, The Jabariya Jodi actor opened up on the recreational controversy that hit the revamped version. “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say–I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team–but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad,” Sidharth told Rajeev. Also Read – Monday Memes: Netizens rip apart Masakali 2.0, and the result is rib-tickling

Sidharth Malhotra was asked his opinion on the outrage that people expressed on the release of the song. A Gentleman actor said that it was completely valid. "I keep thinking from an actor's point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone's satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid," he told Masand.

The Aiyaary actor believes that the remix age of Bollywood songs has come to an end now. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song,” he added.

Masakali 2.0 was criticised by AR Rahman (original composer), Prasoon Joshi (original lyricist), Mohit Chauhan (the original singer) and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, director of the film Delhi-6, which contained the original track

