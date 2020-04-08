Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria recreate Delhi-6 number, viewer says ‘Another song ruined, just like our future’

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are out with their first single together, Masakali 2.0. The music video is a recreation of AR Rahman’s hit rendition from the film Delhi-6.

The music video features Tara and Sidharth as a romantic couple who get drenched in rain and break into a luxurious hotel room. The two go on to enjoy themselves while grooving to the foot-tapping music until they are finally caught by the original occupants of the room. The remix number has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch Masakali 2.0 here

The song was originally composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Prasoon Joshi. It was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in Delhi-6. The song is made on the lines of AR Rahman’s Humma from the film Bombay, which was recreated in a similar way for Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Ok Jaanu.

The new song received mixed reactions from the music lovers. A user reacted to the music video, “HOW CAN YOU DESTROY A LYRICAL MASTERPIECE AND A CINEMATOGRAPHICAL TREAT TO THE EYES JUST LIKE THAT? PURANE GAANO KI HADDIYA TODNA BAND KARO YAAR.” Another wrote, “Original masakali was celebrating a free spirited and carefree part every woman has. Masakali 2.0 is just another bollywood remake which literally no one requested for..” One more wrote, “Another song ruined just like our future. Agreed?”

Also read: Karan Johar’s son Yash calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boring, fan warns filmmaker ‘Has he read Takht’s script?’ Watch

Tara had earlier shared the song teaser on her Instagram account while making a reference to their film Marjaavaan. She wrote in the caption, “Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali!”

Tara and Sidharth were last seen together in Marjaavaan. While Tara had played a mute girl, Sidharth had played a goon. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. It, however, failed to impress the critics or the moviegoers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more