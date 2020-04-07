Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria star in music video, Twitter says ‘throwing my phone away’

Masakali, the iconic song from Delhi 6, is the latest to get a remix and netizens are not happy. While the original was sung by Mohit Chauhan, the reprised version has vocals by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar.

The video marks the onscreen reunion of Marjaavaan duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song has been shot indoors, as opposed to the original, and features the two stars getting into a bathtub at one point.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram account, Tara made a reference to their film and wrote, “Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali!” Earlier, she shared the poster and wrote, “This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist! #Masakali2 releasing on April 8!”

Twitter users seem to be aghast at the remix. “Tanishk Bagchi has remixed AR Rahman’s Masakali and I’m throwing my phone away right after I post this tweet,” one user wrote. “YOU CANT REMIX MASAKALI. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? YOU ALREADY RUINED DUS BAHAANE FOR ME,” another wrote, referring to the Dus Bahaane remix in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

“WHAT HAVE THEY DONE WITH MASAKALI, THIS REPRISED MAKE UPS HAVE TO STOP, BOLLYWOOD STOP RUINING THE FEW GEMS THAT ARE LEFT,” a Twitter user wrote. Another said he would listen to the original on loop before the “evil twin” came out.

The original Masakali video featured Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Masakali (a pigeon).

Sidharth and Tara were seen in the revenge drama Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Despite getting negative reviews, the film was a success at the box office.

