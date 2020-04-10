Masakali 2.0 Song Has Made Everyone Angry, AR Rahman Boycotts this Shit Version of Original Song

Well!! who doesn’t like Rehman’s music ? The music is always soulful , with a great rhythm . When we are talking about Rehman’s music , the songs of movie “Delhi6 ” are always special . From ‘Rehna Tu‘ to ‘Masakali‘ , the songs were just amazing.

Now the new version or let’s say that the sequel of the song Masakali has been made , with some additions plus the old music . But , it seems that the audience didn’t like the song at all .

A.R Rahman is also not pleased with the remake of Masakali 2.0. He tweeted as how the original song was made with so much passion & dedication, A.R Rahman urged his fans to listen actual version of song. Music composer is extremely annoyed for spoiling the magic of original song.

With the realease of the song , it’s AV grabbed many views but people seemed to be non convinced by the music .

Netizens created memes that flooded internet .

Let’s have a look at some :

#Masakali2 Media: Sir ! Who were your source of inspiration? Tanishk Bagchi : I have always followed Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and A R Rehman. See , now I am like them. Other Musicians: pic.twitter.com/E1c9ZL8UIU — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) April 8, 2020

Tanishk Bagchi

Masakali 2.0, is created by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

The original song was composed by A R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan while the lyrics were penned by famous Prasoon Joshi.

check the original song below:

These memes are enough to say that if original is mixed with the unusual lyrics and extra add-ons , it’s definitely a fail in front of the audience . Still it’s a mixed forecast , who knows that this track may be airing soon on FM Radios as a top chart.

On this note presenting you the new version , Masakali 2.0

Do share your views about the song , in the comment section below.

