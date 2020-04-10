Masakali 2.0 Song Has Made Everyone Angry, AR Rahman Boycotts this Shit Version of Original Song –

Well!! who doesn’t like Rehman’s music ? The music is always soulful , with a great rhythm . When we are talking about Rehman’s music , the songs of movie “Delhi6 ” are always special . From ‘Rehna Tu‘ to ‘Masakali‘ , the songs were just amazing.

Now the new version or let’s say that the sequel of the song Masakali has been made , with some additions plus the old music . But , it seems that the audience didn’t like the song at all .

A.R Rahman is also not pleased with the remake of Masakali 2.0. He tweeted as how the original song was made with so much passion & dedication, A.R Rahman urged his fans to listen actual version of song. Music composer is extremely annoyed for spoiling the magic of original song.

With the realease of the song , it’s AV grabbed many views but people seemed to be non convinced by the music .

Masakali 2.0' Upsets AR Rahman & People Now Want To Boycott ...

Netizens created memes that flooded internet .

Let’s have a look at some :

Dear Tanishk Bagchi, You Can Remake A Song But Will Not Always Be ...
Tanishk Bagchi

Masakali 2.0, is created by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

Tulsi Kumar Teams Up with Sachet Tandon for New Song 'Nai Jaana'

The original song was composed by A R Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan while the lyrics were penned by famous Prasoon Joshi.

check the original song below:

These memes are enough to say that if original is mixed with the unusual lyrics and extra add-ons , it’s definitely a fail in front of the audience . Still it’s a mixed forecast , who knows that this track may be airing soon on FM Radios as a top chart.

On this note presenting you the new version , Masakali 2.0

Do share your views about the song , in the comment section below.

