Masakali 2.0 teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria flaunt their crackling chemistry in this romantic remake | Bollywood Life

Also Read – Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to recreate Delhi-6’s popular track, Masakali – deets inside

Post Marjaavaan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have collaborated again for the music video, which is the revamped version of Delhi 6’s iconic track, Masakali. Titled Masakali 2.0, we see the sizzling chemistry of the duo in the teaser and the new tune grabs our attention right from its beat. The song is crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original track was composed by AR Rahman and was sung by Mohit Chauhan. Masakali 2.0 will be released tomorrow on social media. So, are you excited for the track? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra’s new leading lady, Angrezi Medium box-office prediction

BL Verdict:The catchy tune and the sizzling equation between Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria raises our excitement for the song Also Read – Thadam Hindi remake: Makers finalise THIS actress opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.