Maskless Anti-Lockdown Protester Invades Reporter’s Social Distancing Space
A maskless man protesting against COVID-19 safety measures on Long Island was captured on video Thursday deliberately invading a reporter’s social distancing space.
“I think you need to back away from me,” said News 12 Long Island reporter Ken Vesey, who was wearing a mask, as he turned away during the confrontation.
“No, I’ve got hydoxychloroquine,” the unidentified protester, who was wearing a Trump T-shirt and red MAGA hat, responded as he strode closer. “I”m fine.”
That drug, touted by President Donald Trump, has not proven to be effective against COVID-19 and can have lethal side effects.
On Twitter, Vesey said covering the protest in Commack, N.Y. has been difficult:
I’ll probably never forget what happened today.
I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.
All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here’s the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi
— Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020
Twitter followers had a suggestion: Don’t give those protesters air time:
The question is, why are you trying to tell their story? Who needs to hear from more science-denying bullies. No one.
— (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) May 14, 2020
Dude invading your space should be arrested. Great job hanging in there.
— csd (@csd) May 14, 2020
URGENT: “Put on your f*cking masks. Your right to spread disease does not trump my right not to die because you refuse to believe in science.” pic.twitter.com/U0vEM87r5w
— Be Less Stupid (@hotchkiss_jon) May 15, 2020
