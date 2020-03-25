Mason Disick: Here’s the TRUTH About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott!



Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?



It’s a question that’s been circulating on social media for months — and the answer may have just come to us from a very unlikely source,.



Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick is just 10 years old, but apparently, he was able to set up an Instagram account this week.



The account was quickly deleted, as the Instagram requires that users be at least 13 years of age.



But Mason made quite a splash during his short time on the ‘Gram.



His presence was quickly noted by a Kylie Jenner fan account, which pointed out that Mason was revealing secrets about Kylie and Travis.



“Soooo Mason got an Instagram… @masondisick.official,” the account wrote, later adding:



“Edit: Mason’s account got deleted. I assume Instagram took it down because he’s not 13 yet.”



Yes, Mason’s career as an influencer was tragically brief.



But before he left social media, he dropped this bombshell:



“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” he said in response to a fan’s question.



As you’re probably aware, Kylie and Travis broke up last year, and reports of their reconciliation have been circulating non-stop ever since.



But according to Mason, the rumors are bogus, and these two are still separated.



And why should we believe a 10-year-old over the hundreds of tabloid reports that contradict him?



Well, because Mason has more inside knowledge of the situation than 1,000 anonymous sources combined.



And besides, why would the kid lie?



We’re sure he realizes that the story would be more compelling if Kylie and Travis were back together.



If he just wanted attention, he probably would have made that claim.



Plus, Mason’s commentary jibes with the latest rumors, which hold that Kylie and Travis have been spending a lot of time together lately — but strictly for co-parenting purposes.



Hey, speaking of parenting, maybe Mason could use a little more supervision around the house.



Sure, this story is funny, but those age requirements exist for a reason.



Social media isn’t a safe place for kids — especially famous kids — and if anyone knows how vicious Instagram commenters can get, it’s Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.