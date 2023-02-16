Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size to increase by USD 23.63406 billion; APAC to account for 47% of market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Genre, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 23,634.06 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 27,539.26 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband connectivity are driving the growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc. – The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Burning Crusade Classic.

– The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Burning Crusade Classic. CCP ehf. – The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as EVE online, Sparc, and EYE VALKYRIE.

– The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as EVE online, Sparc, and EYE VALKYRIE. CipSoft GmbH – The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Dragon Oath and Blade Wars.

– The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Dragon Oath and Blade Wars. Electronic Arts Inc. – The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Tibia, Tibia ME, and LITE BRINGER.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry. However, the lack of creativity in online gaming content is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By genre, the market is segmented into MMORPG, MMOFS, MMORTS, and others. The MMORPG segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rise in the adoption of games among the youth is notably driving the online smartphone and tablet games market growth, although factors such as an increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rise in the adoption of games among the youth is notably driving the online smartphone and tablet games market growth, although factors such as an increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues may impede the market growth. The predicted growth for the video game market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Technavio’s library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our “Basic Plan” at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

