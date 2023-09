An artist’s impression of New York City’s new power converter station, now under construction CHPE

New York City has begun construction work to hook up its power grid with a planned 546-kilometre-long transmission line that will carry electricity from hydropower plants in the Canadian province of Quebec. Once completed, the $6 billion project aims to provide New York City with 1250 megawatts of renewable energy.

The centrepiece of the Champlain Hudson Power Express – known as CHPE, pronounced “chippy” – is to be a buried high-voltage, direct current transmission line that runs …